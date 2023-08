Two girls drowned in the flood of the River Kohi in Mouzah Wah Machhka on Tuesday.

According to the rescue sources, both the girls left the house to buy a salve and fell into the deep water while passing through the floodgate.

The bodies of the two girls were recovered. The girls who drowned were identified as Kashmiran Mai and Shahid Mai, aged 14 and 15 years.

According to Rescue Rojhan, this is the second incident of drowning in the flooded relay in a day.