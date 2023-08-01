Tribals demand repatriation of displaced Tirah Valley residents

KHYBER - The Koki Khel tribe has issued a warning that they will observe Independence Day as a “Black Day” unless their demands are met.

During a press conference held at the Jamrud Press Club on Monday, Malik Naseer Ahmad Koki Khel and others expressed their long-standing advocacy for initiating the second phase of repatriation for the displaced people of Tirah Valley. The dwellers of Rajgal, Koki Khel in Tirah Valley have suffered significantly in service to the country, and therefore, it is essential to compensate them appropriately and implement necessary measures to facilitate their early return to their hometowns.

Malik Naseer and his fellow tribesmen also mentioned a land dispute over the possession of Regi Lalma, which has arisen between the government and the Koki Khel tribes. They asserted that they had attempted peaceful resolutions, but unfortunately, their efforts were in vain, leading to injustice.

Additionally, they requested an uninterrupted supply of electricity for six hours daily to support their routine business activities. Despite organizing several protest sit-ins, demonstrations, and rallies, the concerned officials have not given proper attention to addressing their demands, leaving the Koki Khel tribe deeply disappointed.

As a consequence, they have issued a stern warning that if their demands are not met, they will commemorate August 14 as a black day. During this protest, black flags will be hoisted at their homes, and all Koki Khel tribesmen will wear black ribbons on their hands as a symbol of their protest.