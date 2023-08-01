Typhoon Doksuri deaths in Philippines rise to 25

MANILLA-The death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by typhoon Doksuri climbed to 25, with at least 20 more missing, the Philippines’ national disaster agency said on Monday.

Many parts of the country remain underwater as heavy rain continues to pour even after Doksuri blew away from the Philippines last week. Typhoon Khanun, the sixth cyclone to batter the Philippines this year, continues to intensify on Monday, enhancing the southwest monsoon rains across the country, including Metro Manila.

In a report on Monday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Doksuri left with 20 deaths in the northern Philippines, three in a region near Metro Manila, and two in the central Philippines. The agency added that 20 more people are missing in the northern Philippines.

Doksuri affected nearly 2.4 million people in the Southeast Asian country, with over 50,000 displaced people still in temporary shelters. The typhoon also damaged houses, crops, roads, and bridges.