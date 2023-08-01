Ukraine war: Russian strike on Zelensky’s home city kills six

KRYVYI RIH - At least six people, including a 10-year-old girl and her mother, have been killed by a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. Officials said 75 others, including 25 children, were injured when missiles slammed into a residential high-rise building early on Monday. Regional governor Serhiy Lysak declared a day of mourning for those lost. The home city of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kryvyi Rih has been a consistent target for Russian strikes. In June, 11 people died and 28 others were injured in the city after Russia launched a “massive missile attack” on civilian buildings. The latest attack saw dozens of people hospitalised, including children aged from four to 17-years-old. President Zelensky, who grew up in the city of 600,000 people, said a pair of missiles smashed into the residential apartment block and a university building early on Monday morning. Locals told the Reuters news agency that the attack took place shortly after 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT). A video posted by President Zelensky showed that much of the high-rise building had been completely demolished by the strike, with a large scar running up the structure. But officials said around 150 people managed to escape the blast unharmed.