World Ocean Day is celebrated worldwide, including in Pakistan, to emphasise the significance of our oceans and the urgent need for collective action to protect and preserve them.

This year’s theme, “Planet Ocean: Tides Are Changing,” underscores the importance of safeguarding oceans and maintaining the balance of ecosystems. The Pakistan Navy has renewed its commitment to prevent and redress damage to the oceans. In his message on World Oceans Day, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi highlighted the need for new and innovative solutions to address increasing threats to the oceans.

Covering over 70% of the Earth’s surface, the oceans play a vital role in regulating climate, providing oxygen, and supporting diverse biodiversity. They serve as a major source of food and livelihood for millions worldwide and are critical for transportation, trade, and recreation.

World Ocean Day serves as a catalyst for action, raising awareness about the critical state of our oceans and inspiring people to make a positive impact. It is not just a one-day event; it marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to protect our oceans.

This day reminds us that every action, no matter how small, can make a difference. Whether through beach cleanups, supporting marine research and conservation projects, or advocating for stricter regulations, individuals can contribute to the collective effort to ensure the health and vitality of our oceans for future generations.

World Ocean Day plays a crucial role in raising awareness about the significance of oceans in our daily lives. It also highlights the importance of integrating ocean conservation into sustainable development agendas and encourages the implementation of policies that balance human needs with the preservation of marine ecosystems.

EMAN ANSAR,

Rawalpindi.