19 dead, 15 injured in KP due to rains, floods

Peshawar - Around 19 persons died and 15 received injuries due to rains, flash floods, and wind storms during the last two days in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), among the dead, four are men, four women, and 11 children. Among the injured, six are men, three women, and six children.

The torrential rains coupled with wind storms damaged 61 houses in the province, with 37 partially damaged and 24 completely destroyed.

The damage to life and property due to extreme weather events occurred in districts including Kohat, Bajaur, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Dir Upper, Kohistan Upper and Lower, Abbotabad, Swat, Charsadda, Swabi, South Waziristan, and Hangu