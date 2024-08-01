3 policemen martyred in Ghotki firing

GHOTKI - Three policemen were killed in a firing incident that took place near Karonti police station area of Ghotki district of Sindh, tv channels quoting SSP reported on Wednesday. According to SSP Sumair Noor, unknown armed men targeted three police personnel going for duty near Karonti police station located in the vicinity of Ghoth Miani area. As a result of firing, three policemen died on the spot. A police team rushed to the site to trace unidentified gunmen but no success was made so far till the filling of this report. However, police team cordoned off the area and started search operation. The bodies of the policemen have been shifted to Tehsil Hospital. Meanwhile, two people were killed and four others injured when two groups traded fire over mutual issue here on Wednesday. Police said that members of two groups hailing from Gablo police station jurisdiction in Kandhkot exchanged fire over theft issue. In cross firing, two people were killed and four others sustained bullet wounds. Police reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital where two people with critical wounds were referred to Sukkur. Tension prevailed in the area as armed men of both groups were entrenched against each other. The police have registered a case into the incident and was making efforts to normalize the situation.