85 patients leave Gaza in biggest medical evacuation since war began: WHO

GENEVA - The WHO said 85 patients had been evacuated Tuesday from Gaza to the United Arab Emir­ates, in the largest medical evacuation from the Palestin­ian territory since the war be­gan in October.

The World Health Organiza­tion said the sick and severely injured patients evacuated to the Gulf country comprised 35 children and 50 adults, who were accompanied by 63 fam­ily members and caregivers.

The UN’s health agency con­firmed to AFP it was the larg­est number of patients that have been transferred from the Gaza Strip in a single op­eration since the war began.

They were transferred from Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel, and then to Ramon Airport near Eilat in southern Israel, from where they were flown to Abu Dhabi.

“Fifty-three patients have cancer, including four chil­dren; 20 have trauma injuries; three have blood diseases, including thalassemia; three have congenital conditions; two have fanconi anaemia; one has a neurological condition; one has cardiac disease; one has liver disease; and one has renal failure,” the WHO said.

The patients were collected from several locations and field hospitals across Gaza.

The evacuation was post­poned from Monday and took place under “extremely chal­lenging conditions” amid inse­curity and damaged roads, the WHO said.

The agency provided wheel­chairs to ensure patients could switch buses safely at Kerem Shalom, and medical profes­sionals went with the patients within Gaza and en route to the airport.

“We are thankful to the UAE for supporting the evacuation of these patients to receive the urgent care they need,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“We hope this paves the way for the establishment of evacu­ation corridors via all possible routes, including the Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings to Egypt and Jordan, and from there to other countries. “We also call for evacuations to the West Bank, including East Je­rusalem, to be restored. Thou­sands of sick people are suffer­ing needlessly. Above all, and as always, we call for a cease­fire.”