Absence of MLA deal hindering Arshad Sharif murder case probe, IHC told

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Islamabad Police and the Head of Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) has in­formed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that absence of Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) agreement with the Kenyan government is the major hindrance in journalist Arshad Shar­if’s murder case in Kenya.

They informed this before a sin­gle bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Fa­rooq during the hearing of journal­ist Hamid Mir’s petition seeking the court’s directions for the constitu­tion of judicial commission to probe the death of Arshad Sharif, who was killed in Kenya on 24.10.2022.

Pursuant to the order of the court, Ali Nasir Rizvi, Inspector General of Police, ICT, as well as DIG Awais, the Head of (SJIT), appeared before the court and apprised the bench about the progress so far. Justice Aamer wrote in his written order issued on Wednesday that the common factor about the submission by both the of­ficers was that since there is no Mutu­al Legal Assistance (MLA) agreement with the Kenyan Government, hence officially evidence and other material cannot be probed in Kenya. However, it was stated that it is hoped that the MLA would be signed in near future. Counsel for the petitioner contended that the matter is lingering for con­siderable period of time and it would be appropriate for transparency that a Judicial Commission be appoint­ed by the federal government to un­earth the truth. He further contend­ed that in present year (2024) seven (07) journalists have been killed and a Commission should be appointed not only for Arshad Sharif (late), but all such journalists, who have been killed in the line of duty. The bench observed that the stance taken by the counsel for the petitioner is fair and when it confronted, Additional Attor­ney General sought time to obtain in­structions in this behalf.The court granted him time and also summoned the representatives of Ministries of In­terior and Law and Justice to appear in person on the next date of hearing and deferred the hearing of the case till August 6. Through the instant pe­tition, the petitioner sought direc­tion to the respondents for constitu­tion of Judicial Commission to probe the death of Arshad Sharif (late), who was killed in Kenya on 24.10.2022.