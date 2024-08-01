Absence of MLA deal hindering Arshad Sharif murder case probe, IHC told

ISLAMABAD - The Inspector General of Islamabad Police and the Head of Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) has informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that absence of Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) agreement with the Kenyan government is the major hindrance in journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case in Kenya.
They informed this before a single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq during the hearing of journalist Hamid Mir’s petition seeking the court’s directions for the constitution of judicial commission to probe the death of Arshad Sharif, who was killed in Kenya on 24.10.2022.
Pursuant to the order of the court, Ali Nasir Rizvi, Inspector General of Police, ICT, as well as DIG Awais, the Head of (SJIT), appeared before the court and apprised the bench about the progress so far. Justice Aamer wrote in his written order issued on Wednesday that the common factor about the submission by both the officers was that since there is no Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) agreement with the Kenyan Government, hence officially evidence and other material cannot be probed in Kenya. However, it was stated that it is hoped that the MLA would be signed in near future. Counsel for the petitioner contended that the matter is lingering for considerable period of time and it would be appropriate for transparency that a Judicial Commission be appointed by the federal government to unearth the truth. He further contended that in present year (2024) seven (07) journalists have been killed and a Commission should be appointed not only for Arshad Sharif (late), but all such journalists, who have been killed in the line of duty. The bench observed that the stance taken by the counsel for the petitioner is fair and when it confronted, Additional Attorney General sought time to obtain instructions in this behalf.The court granted him time and also summoned the representatives of Ministries of Interior and Law and Justice to appear in person on the next date of hearing and deferred the hearing of the case till August 6. Through the instant petition, the petitioner sought direction to the respondents for constitution of Judicial Commission to probe the death of Arshad Sharif (late), who was killed in Kenya on 24.10.2022.