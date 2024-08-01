Action will be taken against illegal bus stands in city, says Commissioner

KARACHI - The meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has decided to eliminate illegal intercity bus stands within the city. The decision taken in this regard will be enforced after two weeks. Action will be taken against the buses violating the ban. The meeting was attended among others by the Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz, Additional Commissioner Karachi-1 Ghulam Mehdi PTA, and RTA Secretaries attended the meeting, while Deputy commissioners attended the meeting via video link. It has been decided that intercity bus stands illegally established in the city and will be removed after the next two weeks. In the first phase, intercity bus stands at Cantt, MA Jinnah Road, Taj Complex, and Al-Karam Square will be removed, and shuttle service will be provided to passengers from these locations to the Karachi Bus Terminal on Super Highway. Deputy Commissioners, District Police, and Traffic Police will take joint action against buses violating the ban. It has been decided that police will be deployed at all four bus stands within the city, and no bus will be allowed to stand there. They will only be allowed to pick up passengers from the Super Highway Bus Terminal.