Ahsan Iqbal calls for clarity on Imran Khan's military talks agenda

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms has called for to clarify his intentions regarding his discussions with the military.

In a recent interview with a foreign news outlet, Iqbal stated that the government does not view the talks between the military and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as a major concern. He noted that the military has expressed its desire to remain out of politics, while appears to be seeking military involvement in political matters.

Iqbal criticized Khan for allegedly attempting to provoke military intervention and taking political disputes to international platforms, including the US House of Representatives. He asserted that such actions are detrimental to national interests and that PTI's conduct could lead to legal consequences, including a potential ban on the party.

The minister emphasized the contradiction in Khan’s rhetoric, pointing out that while Khan advocates for civilian supremacy, he simultaneously seeks military involvement. Iqbal drew parallels with the US Capitol attack, noting that similar incidents in the US led to severe legal repercussions.

He suggested that PTI could rejoin mainstream politics if it shifts its approach.