Thursday, August 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ahsan Iqbal calls for clarity on Imran Khan's military talks agenda

Ahsan Iqbal calls for clarity on Imran Khan's military talks agenda
Web Desk
9:52 PM | August 01, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal has called for Imran Khan to clarify his intentions regarding his discussions with the military.

In a recent interview with a foreign news outlet, Iqbal stated that the government does not view the talks between the military and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as a major concern. He noted that the military has expressed its desire to remain out of politics, while Imran Khan appears to be seeking military involvement in political matters.

Iqbal criticized Khan for allegedly attempting to provoke military intervention and taking political disputes to international platforms, including the US House of Representatives. He asserted that such actions are detrimental to national interests and that PTI's conduct could lead to legal consequences, including a potential ban on the party.

Rainwater drained quickly after record-breaking storm in Lahore, says Azma Bukhari

The minister emphasized the contradiction in Khan’s rhetoric, pointing out that while Khan advocates for civilian supremacy, he simultaneously seeks military involvement. Iqbal drew parallels with the US Capitol attack, noting that similar incidents in the US led to severe legal repercussions.

He suggested that PTI could rejoin mainstream politics if it shifts its approach.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1722411449.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024