Al Jazeera says Israeli strike kills two of its journalists in Gaza

DOHA - Two Al Ja­zeera journalists were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli strike in Gaza, the Qatar-based channel reported as war rages in the Palestinian territory be­tween Israel and Hamas. “Al Ja­zeera Arabic journalist Ismail al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami al-Refee have been killed in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip,” the network reported adding the strike “targeted a car near the Aidia area, west of Gaza City”. Since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, Al Jazeera has aired contin­uous on-the-ground reporting on the effects of Israel’s cam­paign. The network’s office in Gaza has already been bombed in the conflict and two other correspondents killed. Al Ja­zeera has been the focus of months of criticism from Is­raeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his govern­ment. Last month, an Israe­li court confirmed it had ex­tended a ban on the network, which broadcasts in Arabic and English, initially placed on Al Jazeera in early May. In Jan­uary, Israel said an Al Jazeera staff journalist and a freelanc­er killed in an air strike in Gaza were “terror operatives”. The following month, it accused another journalist with the channel who was wounded in a separate strike of being a “deputy company command­er” with Hamas.