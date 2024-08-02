APHC urges Kashmiris to observe Aug 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - All Parties Hurriyat Conference has urged the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to observe August 5, Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, as a Black Day.

According to the details, on August 5, 2019, the Hindutva-inspired Indian government revoked Article 370, which granted special status to the internationally recognized disputed territory, and imposed a brutal military and police siege.

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rahid Minhas made the appeal in a statement in Srinagar, urging people, shopkeepers, transporters, advocates, Ulemas, employees, and Kashmiris at home and worldwide to observe August 5 as “Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir.” The statement said that the masses of Jammu and Kashmir demand the reversal of actions taken on August 5, 2019, resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per United Nations resolutions, release of all political detainees, and an end to human rights violations by India in IIOJK.

APHC stated that on October 27, 1947, India invaded Jammu and Kashmir and illegally occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people. On August 5, 2019, it repealed its special status and merged the territory with India in violaton of the UN resolutions on Kashmir. The APHC also appealed to human rights organizations to send teams to IIOJK to assess the ground situation and undertake an independent assessment of massacres, disappeared persons, pellet and bullet injuries, detained individuals, and the impact on mental health in IIOJK.

Adv Minhas said the RSS-backed Hindutva regime has arrested thousands of Kashmiris since August 5, 2019, when New Delhi repealed Kashmir’s special status and imposed a military siege in the territory. He deplored the deliberate prolonging of illegal detention of Kashmiris for their political beliefs and shifting detainees from IIOJK to India to pressurize masses and create problems for detainees’ families.

The current arrest spree in IIOJK is a revengeful policy to silence the voice of freedom, the APHC said. India is practicing all methods of coercion to punish Kashmiris for their firm resolve to freedom, and draconian laws like the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are used against Kashmiris to force them into submission.