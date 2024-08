Asad, Shamoon, Kashan advance in National Juniors Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Lahore’s Asad Zaman (Pakistan Navy), Shamoon Hidayat and Kashan Tariq recorded victo­ries in the boys’ U-18 singles second round matches in the National Juniors Tennis Cham­pionship in Karachi.

In the boys’ U-18 singles second round matches, Asad Zaman (Lahore) secured a decisive 6-3, 6-1 win against Aisam Abdul Wodood, Sham­oon Hidayat beat Ehsaan Ali 6-1, 6-4, Taimoor Ansari made quick work of Ibrahim Qazi (Hyderabad), winning 6-0, 6-0 and Kashan Tariq cruised past Sarim Imran with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.

Earlier in the first round matches, Ruhab Faisal domi­nated Ali Bachani (Hyderabad) with a clean 6-0, 6-0 victory while Ismail Aftab triumphed over Karish Kumar, winning 6-4, 6-0, Haziq Areeja (Hyder­abad) overcame Junaid Me­her (Hyderabad) 6-3, 6-3 and Nabeel Qayum (Islamabad) defeated Abdul Malik (Hyder­abad) 6-3, 6-0. In the girls’ U-18 singles second round, Natalie Zaman defeated Maha Akhter 6-0, 6-1, Aiman Haris was leading Zeenia Hussain 6-2, 3-0 before the match was cut short and Daliah Ashraf comfortably won against Amal Noman 6-0, 6-0.

In the boys’ U-14 singles first round matches, Junaid Meher (Hyderabad) beat Ashtar Alam (Punoon Aqil) 4-2, 4-0, Aahil Imran edged out Arman Ali 4-2, 7-5, Ansarullah defeated Ehsaan Ali 4-1, 4-2, Rashid Bachani (Hyderabad) won de­cisively against Yahya Haleem 4-0, 4-0, Arham Shehzad de­feated Khizer Ayaz 4-1, 5-3, Abdul Malik (Hyderabad) over­came Nibras Malik 5-3, 4-1, Ali Bachani bested Zain Nomi 4-2, 4-1, Zayed Zaman dominated Muhammad Ibrahim Gill (La­hore) 4-0, 4-0 and Abdul Baseer beat Tariq Rafi 4-1, 5-3.