ATC remands 9 accused in police custody

Honey trap case  

Agencies
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over nine more accused to the police on a 7-day physical remand in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey-trap case. Earlier, the police produced 11 accused before ATC Judge Khalid Arshad after an identification parade. The investigation officer submitted that the 9 accused -- Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Ahmad, Falk Sher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali, Javed Iqbal, Zeeshan Qayyum, and Mamon Haider -- had been identified in the identification process held at the jail. He submitted that the complainant, Khalilur Rehman Qamar, identified them. However, two accused, Maryam and Shumail, the sister and friend of the main accused, Amna Urooj, were not identified in the process, he added. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused who were identified in the identification process.

At this, the court discharged the accused Maryam and Shumail from the case and handed over the other 9 accused to the police on physical remand. The court ordered for producing them upon expiry of the remand term.

The main accused, Amna Urooj, was already in police custody on physical remand.

The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

