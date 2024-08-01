Australia starts world-first peanut allergy treatment for babies

SYDNEY - Babies with peanut allergies in Australia will be offered treatment to build immu­nity to the potentially life-threatening condition, under a world-first pro­gramme. Supervised by select paedi­atric hospitals, eligible babies will be given gradually increasing doses of peanut powder each day for at least two years, to reduce sensitivity. Oral immunotherapy has been available in clinical trials and some specialist allergy centres around the globe, but this is the first time it has ever been adopted as a national model of care for peanut allergies. Australia is often dubbed the “allergy capital of the world”, with one in 10 infants diagnosed with food sensitivities. Peanut allergy affects about 3% of Australians at 12 months old and – unlike other food al­lergies – few children outgrow it, mak­ing it the most common food allergy among school-aged children. “This might be the game changer we have all wanted to stop this terrible allergy in its tracks,” Assistant Minister for Health Ged Kearney said. The free programme is only available to children under 12 months who have already been diagnosed with a peanut allergy and are receiving care at one of ten participating hospitals across the country.