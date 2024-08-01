Thursday, August 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Babar Azam rises as Joe Root claims top spot in ICC Test Batting Rankings

Agencies
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

DUBAI    -   Pakistan white-ball captain and star batter Babar Azam rose one place, while Eng­land’s top-order batter Joe Root clinched the top spot in the latest ICC Test Batting Rankings on Wednesday. 

The latest ranking updates saw Root reclaiming the number one spot after a year as he overtook New Zealand batter Kane Williamson on the back of his impressive per­formance in the home series against West Indies. The right-handed Englishman finished the series as the highest run-scorer with 291 runs across four innings in the three-match series. He played a crucial 87- run knock in the first innings of the third Test. 

With 872 points, Root is now 13 points clear of Williamson, who moved down to second position. Meanwhile, England batter Harry Brook dropped four places to seventh after scoring 197 runs in four in­nings against West Indies. As a result of Brook’s slip, Babar Azam and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell are now tied for third, while Australia’s Steve Smith and India’s Rohit Sharma also gained one place to reach fifth and sixth respectively. 

Cartoon

Meanwhile, England Test cap­tain Ben Stokes jumped four places to reach 30th after hit­ting a quick half-century as an opener in the second innings of the third Test to guide his team to a ten-wicket victory. He also moved one place up in the Test All-Rounder Rank­ings to reach sixth, while Chris Woakes gained three places to ninth spot. 

On the other hand, in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings, Yashasvi Jaiswal moved up to fourth, while Shubman Gill reached a career-best 21st. Meanwhile, Pakistan batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan dropped one spot to fifth and sixth, respectively. 

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanin­duHasaranga, who had a forget­table series against India, lost his position as the number one all-rounder in T20 rankings. Hasaranga is now joint-third, while Australia’s Marcus Stoinis has reclaimed the No.1 spot.

Middle East After Ismail Haniye

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1722411449.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024