Benazir Bhutto honoured in book on flowers named after world leaders

ISLAMABAD - Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhut­to is among the world leaders who featured in a unique book highlight­ing Singapore’s tradition of naming the new orchid hybrids after the visit­ing foreign dignitaries. Written by re­nowned author and Editor Koh Buck Song and launched by Singapore For­eign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, the book showcases the intricate process of hybridization of orchid, the national flower of Singapore. The first-of-its-kind book highlights ‘Den­drobium’, which was named after for­mer Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who had paid an official visit to Singapore from March 7-9, 1995. “This orchid’s yellow colour, with its association with sunlight, represents warmth and happiness in Pakistani culture,” it says. The book gives a his­torical account of her visit when she spoke at a lunch hosted by the Sin­gapore Chamber of Commerce, and met overseas Pakistanis at a dinner reception. She also delivered a key­note address at the Fortune Global Forum, where she said that, with the end of the Cold War, “the most criti­cal elements of the integration of the world community, as we approach the new millennium, are information and business”, “Around the world, Ms Bhutto was seen as a symbol of democracy and empowerment of women”, the book says and recalls her as the first democratically elected female leader of a Muslim country for her first term, and in second term, one of three female prime minis­ters in the Muslim world, along­side those of Bangladesh and Tur­kiye. The book also mentions that after her assassination in 2007, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote a letter to her husband, now President Asif Ali Zardari, noting that she would be honoured and remembered for her “indomitable spirit” and “ultimate sacrifice”. During his address at the book launch, Dr. Vivian Balakrish­nan said that the orchid diplomatic practice dated back to 1956. Since then, over 280 orchid hybrids have been named after foreign dignitaries and international organizations as gestures of goodwill and friendship.