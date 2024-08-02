Friday, August 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal pays tribute to Fatima Jinnah

Our Staff Reporter
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   On the occasion of Fatima Jinnah’s birth anniversary, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday paid tribute to the “Mother of the Nation”.

He lauded her unwavering commitment to democracy and tireless efforts for Pakistan.

“Fatima Jinnah is a beacon of hope and a role model for all Pakistanis,” Bhutto Zardari said.

He highlighted her dedication to the principles of freedom, equality, and justice as a source of inspiration for everyone. He emphasized the unmatched service Fatima Jinnah rendered to the nation, noting her exceptional support for her brother, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during the foundational years of Pakistan. He also praised her courageous stand against dictatorial forces.

“Today, as we remember the ‘Mother of the Nation,’ we pay homage to her legacy,” Bilawal remarked. He reminded everyone of the importance of Fatima Jinnah’s commitment to justice and equality.

Chinese Embassy donates 20,000 health kits to Baluchistan’s female students

He urged the nation to continue striving for a more progressive and democratic Pakistan in line with Fatima Jinnah’s mission. “The PPP will follow in her footsteps,” Bhutto Zardari affirmed, promising that the party would continue its struggle for a just and prosperous nation.

“We will build a Pakistan where the rights of every citizen are safeguarded and respected,” he said.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1722600130.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024