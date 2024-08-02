Bilawal pays tribute to Fatima Jinnah

ISLAMABAD - On the occasion of Fatima Jinnah’s birth anniversary, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday paid tribute to the “Mother of the Nation”.

He lauded her unwavering commitment to democracy and tireless efforts for Pakistan.

“Fatima Jinnah is a beacon of hope and a role model for all Pakistanis,” Bhutto Zardari said.

He highlighted her dedication to the principles of freedom, equality, and justice as a source of inspiration for everyone. He emphasized the unmatched service Fatima Jinnah rendered to the nation, noting her exceptional support for her brother, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during the foundational years of Pakistan. He also praised her courageous stand against dictatorial forces.

“Today, as we remember the ‘Mother of the Nation,’ we pay homage to her legacy,” Bilawal remarked. He reminded everyone of the importance of Fatima Jinnah’s commitment to justice and equality.

He urged the nation to continue striving for a more progressive and democratic Pakistan in line with Fatima Jinnah’s mission. “The PPP will follow in her footsteps,” Bhutto Zardari affirmed, promising that the party would continue its struggle for a just and prosperous nation.

“We will build a Pakistan where the rights of every citizen are safeguarded and respected,” he said.