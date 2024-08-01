Blinken calls for reducing tension in Middle East after attacks in Beirut, Tehran

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called on all parties in the Middle East to de-escalate tensions and urgently achieve a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7.

His remarks come amid fears of a wider conflict in the region after twin strikes in Beirut and Tehran, which assassinated Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, respectively. While Israel has claimed responsibility for killing Shukr, it has not commented on the attack on Haniyeh.

“As for the Middle East, the region is currently on the path to multiplying conflicts, violence, suffering and insecurity. It is essential to break this cycle, and that starts with a ceasefire that we are working on,” Blinken told a press conference in Mongolia.

He added that all parties should avoid escalatory steps to prevent further spiraling of the conflict.