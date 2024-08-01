Thursday, August 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

BoJ raises key interest rate for second time in 17 years

Agencies
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Business

TOKYO   -   The Bank of Japan lifted its main interest rate Wednesday for just the second time in 17 years in another step away from its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policies. The central bank said in a statement it had set an interest rate of 0.25 percent -- up from around zero to 0.1 percent -- hav­ing ditched its maverick nega­tive rate policy aimed at boost­ing economic growth in March. Its decision, announced after a two-day policy meeting, caused the yen to surge briefly before weakening to levels above 153 per dollar. “Moves to raise wages have been spreading” in Japan while “economic activity and prices have been developing gen­erally in line with the bank’s out­look”, the BoJ said. If the world’s fourth largest economy moves in line with the bank’s expecta­tions, officials “will accordingly continue to raise the policy inter­est rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation”, it said. Analysts had been divided on whether the BoJ would hike rates, with some predicting policymakers would wait until the autumn because of slug­gish consumption in Japan. And while wages are rising -- with unions this year securing their biggest gains in three decades -- workers’ pay has failed to keep up with the pace of inflation.

Governor, Mayor pay tribute to Madar-e-Millat on birth anniversary

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1722411449.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024