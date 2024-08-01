Boosting Exports

Pakistan has long pursued an import-based economic mod­el, relying heavily on importing goods and services from other countries to meet its domestic consumption and pro­duction needs. This resulted in persistent trade deficits. The im­port expenditures exceeded export revenues, straining the balance of payments, impacting currency stability, and causing indebtedness.

The country has by far the lowest export-to-GDP ra­tio of nine percent among the emerging economies. It, therefore, could not attract much export-oriented for­eign direct investment (FDI). Moreover, its major exports remain concentrated within the textile sector (around 60% of total exports) and confined to a few major destinations, such as the USA, EU, UK, and China, which together account for almost 60% of exports. Amid the global tensions, Pakistan’s excessive de­pendence on imports, particularly food items and crude oil, has made it vulnerable to external shocks such as changes in global supply chains, geopolitical tensions, and disruptions in trade re­lations. Such vulnerabilities have negatively impacted industrial productivity and overall economic growth.

Global rivalries and climate change have compounded the diffi­culties. The abrupt seasonal variations and a cycle of floods and droughts have badly affected agriculture, resulting in Pakistan having to import cooking oil, pulses, and wheat to cater to the growing needs of its population.

Pakistan faced a significant setback due to a natural calamity that caused extensive damage, resulted in losses amounting to ap­proximately $31 billion in loss and damage, and required an addi­tional $15 billion for reconstruction. To compensate for this cost, Pakistan put forward the Resilience, Rehabilitation, Recovery, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) and successfully got the $9 bil­lion from international community in the form of loans and grants

This economic plan is built around the Export, E-Pakistan, Envi­ronment & Climate Change, Energy & Infrastructure, and Equity & Empowerment. 5Es Framework, which conforms to the Vision 2025 and puts boosting exports atop it, given its importance vis-à-vis the challenges of economic downturn, high population growth rate, yawning trade gap, and unemployment.

In order to drive economic expansion and revive economic ac­tivity, the export-led growth model promotes and prioritizes the production and export of goods and services to international mar­kets, encouraging businesses and industry to strive for a compet­itive edge. The country can earn foreign exchange to finance im­ports, repay foreign debt, and invest in development projects. Foreign exchange earnings also contribute to stabilizing the bal­ance of payments and maintaining currency stability. Engaging in international trade exposes domestic firms to global competition and knowledge spillovers, which can drive technological upgrad­ing and innovation. This, in turn, enhances productivity and com­petitiveness, fostering long-term economic growth.

The export-led economic model will primarily contribute to tackling the long-term boom-and-bust cycles by mitigating the for­eign currency liquidity conundrum and preserving the economy’s competitiveness by emphasizing efficiency enhancement, market diversification, and product diversification. Export-oriented in­dustries often have higher labor intensity, leading to increased job creation and reduced unemployment rates. This can contribute to poverty reduction and socioeconomic development.

In order to promote exports, the government has launched a number of initiatives. To begin with the 5Es Framework, the gov­ernment is steering a major transition in the national strategy for economic growth. This innovative framework, known as the 5Es strategy, prioritizes boosting exports over the other four Es.

Further, Pakistan has devised a National Productivity Master Plan in collaboration with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) and the Korean Development Institute (KDI) to enhance productivity. To diversify the market, Pakistan has signed trade agreements with the Central Asian Republics (CARS) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as established a bor­der market with Iran to improve intra-regional trade. Recognizing China as Pakistan’s largest trade partner, the government is active­ly engaging with the Chinese government to strengthen exports. While China’s imports with the world amount to approximately 3 trillion dollars, imports from Pakistan are currently around 3 bil­lion dollars. To address this disparity, the government can work to identify potential products for the Chinese market, improve trade infrastructure, and negotiate favorable trade agreements.

Pakistan, facing numerous challenges such as low economic growth, a balance of payments crisis, currency depreciations, sig­nificant debt servicing, and low industrialization, urgently needs to implement the export lead model. Increasing exports can miti­gate the mentioned challenges and set Pakistan on a trajectory of growth and prosperity.

Musavir Hameed Barech

The writer is a Research Officer at Balochistan Think Tank Network and can be reached at musavirkhan88@gmail.com