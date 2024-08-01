BOP management holds client event with Professor Stefan Dercon

LAHORE - The Bank of Punjab management held a client event in Lahore this week with Professor Stefan Der­con as chief guest. Stefan is Pro­fessor of Economic Policy at the Blavatnik School of Government and the Economics Department, at the University of Oxford. He combines his academic career with work as a policy advisor, providing strategic economic and development advice. The event was attended by senior industry leaders and prominent businessmen of the country.

Professor Dercon has been working with the government to review the strategic economic plans for the country and incorpo­rate international best practices. He is spearheading the ‘Commit­tee on the Home-Grown Economic Plan’ for the Government of Paki­stan, and advising the government on developing and implementing a medium-term reforms agenda that will support economic growth through higher international trade and greater private sector partici­pation for job creation and poverty alleviation. These reforms will sup­port the economic stabilization policies outlined by the govern­ment in the IMF EFF agreement.

During the discussions, Profes­sor Dercon stressed on the need to use the current crisis as an op­portunity for economic reform. He emphasized the current structure of the economy distorts the alloca­tion of resources, stifling produc­tivity growth. He also highlighted the anti-export bias of the policies and the need to move the econo­my away from import substitu­tion towards export-led growth. He also emphasized the need for corrective actions to improve the investment climate, boosting pri­vate and foreign investments in the economy. Professor Dercon shared examples of successful policy implementation in other developing countries and lessons for Pakistan. Drawing on his ex­perience working in 40 countries, Professor Dercon shared insights that to be successful, government policy must take into account the distributional consequences of re­forms and factor in risk mitigating measures on implementation con­straints and political economy. Za­far Masud, the CEO of the Bank of Punjab, welcomed Professor Der­con and participants to the event and shared the enormous wealth of experience that Dercon brings to the table. The talk was followed by a question and answer session where industry leaders also ac­tively shared their views on vari­ous economic policy matters.