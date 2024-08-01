CDA unseals PTI office following Islamabad High Court orders

On Wednesday, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) reopened the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office in compliance with orders from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The court had mandated that PTI implement fire safety measures in the building. PTI has agreed to the following arrangements in coordination with CDA officials:

Installation of fire extinguishers

Provision of separate water tanks

Setup of a manual alarm system

Installation of a gas detector for kitchen safety

Display of emergency contact numbers

Regular maintenance of electrical wiring

Previously, the CDA anti-encroachment team, along with district administration, had carried out an operation to address alleged encroachments and unauthorized constructions at PTI’s central secretariat. This operation included the demolition of parts of the PTI central secretariat, with CDA officials citing the removal of illegal structures.

The operation led to clashes between PTI workers and police, resulting in legal actions against political workers involved in the altercations.