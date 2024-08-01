Chinese delegation meets with PM to discuss enhanced cooperation and CPEC

A high-powered 12-member Chinese delegation led by Wang Fukang met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday. The visit underscores China’s commitment to bolstering cooperation across various sectors in Pakistan.

The delegation, which includes representatives from multiple Chinese ministries, discussed several key topics during their visit. PM Sharif emphasized the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China and assured that the security for Chinese nationals in Pakistan has been reinforced.

Key points of discussion included Chinese investment in Pakistan, the advancement of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and potential strategies to boost Pakistan’s exports. Wang Fukang highlighted the intent to strengthen strategic relations and enhance technical cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting also included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, and other officials.