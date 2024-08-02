Friday, August 02, 2024
CM directs strategy for boosting industrial activities

Our Staff Reporter
August 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has directed relevant authorities to develop a comprehensive and integrated strategy to promote industrial activities and attract private sector investment in the province. He emphasized that the provincial government’s ease of doing policy must be implemented in letter and spirit by strengthening the one-window operation, digitizing all affairs of the industry department’s subsidiaries, and devising an effective coordination mechanism among relevant departments.

“The ultimate goal is to develop the industry sector on modern lines for which the autonomous bodies under the department have to perform exceptionally well,” he remarked.

Chairing a meeting of the Industries and Technical Education Department, the chief minister outlined policy guidelines and issued directives for reforms in its subsidiaries, including the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (EZDMC), Board of Investment and Trade (BOIT), and Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

The Chief Minister directed that experts in relevant fields should be included in the board of directors of these autonomous bodies and called for necessary amendments in the legal framework to align these subsidiaries with modern needs. He also instructed authorities to collect data on the causes of industrial closures and propose steps for the immediate rehabilitation of closed industrial units in the province.

Similarly, the chief minister directed work on the value addition of local products, the utilization of available state land for establishing new economic zones, and steps for providing low-cost electricity to industries in the province.

Ali Amin Gandapur further instructed authorities to come up with viable proposals for making non-functional woodwork centers operational and profitable. He stressed the need to align the existing system of technical training with contemporary needs and requirements and directed that a viable plan should be devised for this purpose.

Technical training in relevant fields should be made mandatory for recruitment against technical posts such as electricians, carpenters, cooks, and others in government departments, he directed. Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Secretary Industries Amir Afaq, and higher authorities of SIDB, EZDMC, BOIT, and TEVTA attended the meeting.

