Thursday, August 01, 2024
CM Maryam reviews 471 road projects

August 01, 2024
LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting on Wednesday, reviewed 471 road projects un­der the Road Rehabilita­tion Programme. The CM directed the authorities concerned to start con­struction of roads in the province by September 15. She agreed to complete the Roads Rehabilitation Program by June 30. 

The CM reviewed 75 projects of road rehabilita­tion in villages under Ru­ral Roads Rehabilitation Program. She said with a budget outlay of Rs 192 billion, also start work on rural roads by Sep 15.

Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to undertake construction and rehabilitation of Kar­tarpur Corridor. She said GT Road to Quaid-e-Azam Interchange Ring Road will be constructed and expanded, adding that 93 km-long road from Mul­tan to Vehari will also be constructed and repaired. Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sar­godha Road and Kumahan interchange 24 km-road will also be construct­ed and repaired. “We will take the lead by complet­ing 5-year’s work in a sin­gle year” she said. Sena­tor Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marri­yum Aurangzeb and Pro­vincial Communications Minister Sohaib Ahmed Malik attended the meet­ing. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Za­far Dal and other relevant officers were also present.

