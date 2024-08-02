Commissioner  plans to secure Kurram roads

KOHAT - Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Ballah Shah said that after a ceasefire in Kurram District, all roads in the district will be secured and reopened for traffic.

A plan is also being developed with local elders to facilitate the provision of food items in the district through conveyance. This was announced during a meeting with the representative Jirga of Tori and Bangash Tribes in the district conference room. DIG Kohat Sher Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud, DPO Kurram Nisar Ahmed, and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the ceasefire achieved with the cooperation of local elders and security forces. The role of the elders in establishing the ceasefire and maintaining peace in the district was also appreciated.

The Tori and Bangash Tribes presented their demands, condemned recent incidents, and called for legal action against those responsible. DIG Kohat Sher Akbar Khan announced that District Police Officers Hangu and Kohat have been instructed to investigate the incidents, arrest the suspects, and take strict action against negligence.

The Commissioner appealed to the people of District Kurram to remain peaceful and support government and law enforcement efforts to maintain lasting peace. The meeting also expressed grief over recent losses and offered special prayers for the deceased and the injured.