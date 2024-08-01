Thursday, August 01, 2024
Court grants post-arrest bail to PTI's Raoof Hasan

Web Desk
3:53 PM | August 01, 2024
A district and session court in Islamabad has granted post-arrest bail to Raoof Hasan, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), along with other PTI activists, in a case registered under the PECA Act.

The bail was approved by Duty Magistrate Abbas Shah, with surety bonds set at Rs 50,000 each.

Previously, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad had placed Raoof Hasan in the custody of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for a two-day physical remand in connection with an anti-state propaganda case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had presented Hasan before the ATC judge after his initial physical remand period concluded. Following arguments, the ATC approved the two-day remand, transferring Hasan to the CTD for further investigation.

Hasan was subsequently moved to Adiala Jail late Tuesday night, with the jail administration confirming his transfer.

Earlier, on July 22, Islamabad Police arrested Raoof Hasan, who serves as the PTI Information Secretary, at the party secretariat in sector G-8. The arrest followed a raid by law enforcement agencies on the PTI Secretariat, based on substantial evidence. The police reported that the PTI Secretariat was allegedly functioning as the center of an international disinformation network through its digital media center. The raid, informed by an international social media activist linked to PTI, led to the seizure of computers and records, which are now part of the ongoing investigation.

