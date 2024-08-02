Create more effective system of price monitoring: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday directed the officials concerned to put in place a more effective system of price monitoring to control artificial hikes in the prices of essential commodities. “Artificial increase in prices cannot be tolerated,” said the chief minister while chairing a second meeting in a week on devising a robust mechanism to control prices of daily-use items in the province. She discussed in detail a comprehensive strategy to prevent artificial increase in the prices of essential commodities like chicken and milk. Madam chief minister directed the authorities concerned to start a special campaign to check adulteration in milk. She also had a detailed review of issues related to supply chain and pricing.mechanism of chicken and milk in the province. The chief minister urged that all stakeholders must work together to improve supply chain performance. She added,”By improving the supply chain with the use of modern technology, stability in prices should be brought.”

Hina Pervaiz meets Punjab home secretary

Chairperson of the Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt met Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal here on Wednesday to discuss protection of rights of women and marginalised segments of society.

She said the chief minister’s mission is to end oppression of women and marginalised segments. She emphasised that standing firmly against the oppressor and ensuring justice for the oppressed was the government mission.

The chairperson mentioned that cases of serious crimes would be pursued to their logical conclusion through the Organised Crime Unit.

The Punjab home secretary said forensic reports in cases related to women should be prepared as a top priority and should be submitted within 48 hours. He assured that the Punjab Home Department would provide all possible support to the Women Protection Authority.

Hina Pervaiz Butt asked women not to feel alone, stating that all state institutions are actively working for their protection.