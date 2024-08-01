In the space of twelve hours, Israel has carried out two assassi­nations: killing the political head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran while he was attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new Iranian president, and killing one of the founding members of Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, in a Beirut residential neighbourhood.

Not content with these actions, Israel also killed Al Jazeera jour­nalist Ismail al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami al-Refee while they were covering the death of Haniyeh in front of his house in Gaza. Re­ports are now emerging that Israel also targeted a senior leader of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a strike in Damascus.

In the span of a day, Israel has struck four different countries—Iran, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine—targeting high-profile indi­viduals in an attempt to spark a wider regional conflict. This is not the first time Israel has acted in this manner; it previously targeted Iran’s embassy in Damascus, hoping to provoke a war with Iran that could draw in the United States. Iran retaliated with a missile bar­rage, and now all eyes are on its response once again.

These actions come just days after Israeli ministers and military leaders joined rioters to free nine Israeli soldiers who had been arrested for systematically and brutally gang-raping and torturing Palestinian detainees in the Sde Teiman concentration camp. As has become expected, the rapists were released and feted as holy warriors by the Israeli community.

Israel’s collective morality has descended to the depths of hell, fuelled by institutionalised hate and cruelty. One atrocity after an­other, one crime against humanity after another—Israel seems to know no bounds, and the West continues to support each and ev­ery one of these actions.

The West had lost all credibility in the eyes of the world long be­fore this moment, but it will regret dying on the hill of genocide and apartheid in the eyes of history.