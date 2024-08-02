Friday, August 02, 2024
Envoy says US offers scholarships to 30,000 Pakistani students to improve English language skills

Our Staff Reporter
August 01, 2024
MULTAN  -  US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer said on Wednesday that US government provided support to 30,000 students to improve their English language skills across the Pakistan. He said this while talking to journalists after attending ceremony of Access Scholarship Programme, which is especially introduced for English language learning. Andrew Schofer stated that US government was offering scholarships to students for last 20 years. He stated that the US government was supporting in some other programmes also to develop leadership qualities and improve professional skills. About his ongoing visit to Multan, he remarked that he was very happy to visit Multan. In his addressing during ceremony, the US diplomat stated that he was much impressed to witness the cultural performances of the students. About English Access Scholarship Programme, he hinted that the students would surely upgrade their English linguistic skills.

 “We want the students should succeed,” he maintained. Andrew added that the programme was being run since 2004 and so far 30,000 students got the scholarships for language learning.

Pinning high hopes from the new batch of 300 students, he stated that they would be able to speak English in near future. English Access Scholarship Programme is one of the highlights of the longstanding cooperation between the United States and Pakistan. The programme will not only help educate the kids but 300 families too.

Our Staff Reporter

