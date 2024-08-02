Farming vital to economy, says KP minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj (R) Sajjad Barakwal emphasized the critical role of agriculture in the nation’s economy, highlighting that “22 percent of the country’s GDP is dependent on agriculture.”

He underscored the necessity of adopting modern technology and research in the agricultural sector to drive economic growth in both the country and the province.

Addressing attendees as chief guest on the concluding day of a three-day international seminar organized by Bacha Khan University Charsadda at Nathia Gali, Minister Barakwal conveyed the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur. The chief minister has mandated the utilization of all available resources and the removal of obstacles to advance the province’s agricultural development.

Minister Barakwal emphasized the importance of university-level research in agriculture, supported by the provincial government and the relentless efforts of agricultural scientists, as a means to prevent future food shortages in the province. He highlighted that communicating research findings and advancements to farmers at the grassroots level is crucial for the agricultural sector to significantly contribute to the country’s development.

The seminar saw the participation of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahid Hussain and vice-chancellors from various universities. National and international agricultural experts, including Bacha Khan University Registrar Dr Aizaz Ahmad and conference focal person Dr Wajid Ali Shah, discussed innovations in agriculture and the necessity of policy formulation for the sector.

The seminar’s sessions focused on bringing innovation to the agricultural sector at the government level, emphasizing the creation of important policies. The collaborative efforts and insights shared at the seminar aimed to make the country agriculturally self-sufficient and avert future food crises.

At the end of the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Dr Zahid Hussain presented a souvenir to Provincial Agriculture Minister Maj (R) Sajjad Barakwal as a token of appreciation for his contributions to the agricultural sector.