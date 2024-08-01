FBR exceeds July tax collection target by Rs3.2 billion

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exceeded the tax collection tar­get by Rs3.2 billion in the month of July 2024. The FBR has successfully achieved the revenue target for the first month of the current fiscal year, i.e. July 2024-25. Against the set tar­get of Rs656 billion, a net revenue of Rs659.2 billion has been collected, de­spite the issuance of refunds amount­ing to Rs77.9 billion. During this pe­riod, Rs300.2 billion were collected under the head of Income Tax, Rs307.9 billion under the head of Sales Tax, Rs37.4 billion under the head of Fed­eral Excise Dury, and Rs91.7 billion under the head of Customs Duty.

FBR has exhibited a promising start for financial year 2024-25 regarding the revenue collection, by putting in an outstanding effort to achieve the monthly tax target despite all the economic challenges faced by the country. “The performance of FBR amidst the current financial and eco­nomic difficulties reflects unwaver­ing dedication of the tax officials to achieve the assigned target for the current financial year,” said FBR.

The FBR has revised its annual tax collection target downward from Rs12,970 billion to Rs12,913 billion for the current fiscal year 2024-25. The federal government had projected to generate around Rs1.8 trillion through new taxation and enforcement mea­sures in order to reach the mammoth tax collection target. The government had fixed the tax collection target at above Rs12 trillion, which is 40 percent higher than the revised target of Rs9.3 trillion of the outgoing fiscal year. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would need additional Rs3.7 trillion to achieve the next year tax collection target.