Finance minister links Pakistan’s economic uplift to private sector

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized on Thursday that economic reforms are crucial for Pakistan to eliminate its dependency on the IMF.

"Reforms are essential to get rid of IMF and the country will develop only through economic reforms," Aurangzeb remarked at an event in Islamabad, urging the private sector to play a significant role in the economy.

The government recently secured a 37-month, $7 billion bailout program with the IMF, which is anticipated to be approved by the executive board this month. However, the finance minister noted that this approval is contingent upon $12 billion in debt profiling agreements with friendly countries, including $5 billion from Saudi Arabia, $4 billion from China, and $3 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), over a three to five-year period.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb highlighted the importance of the private sector's involvement in the economy, noting that the government will not engage in businesses that the private sector handles. He pointed to positive economic developments, such as Fitch upgrading Pakistan's rating and increased global confidence due to the IMF's new loan program. The central bank also reduced the policy rate, reflecting the country's macroeconomic stability.

Fitch recently upgraded Pakistan's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) from CCC to CCC+. Additionally, the SBP lowered the interest rate by 1%, or 100 basis points, from 20.5% to 19.5%, marking the second consecutive cut, as inflation showed signs of easing.

Aurangzeb underscored the government's efforts to attract foreign direct investment by providing a robust policy framework and stressed the need for reforms in the power sector.