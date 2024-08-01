Finance minister reiterates support for GB development

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mu­hammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday reiterated gov­ernment’s commitment to support development of Gilgit-Baltistan for the overall economic growth. The minister was chairing a meeting of the Com­mittee on the issues of Gilgit-Baltistan, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

Aurangzeb expressed his appreciation for the well-thought-out proposals presented in the meeting and underscored the importance of reforming GB’s administrative and fiscal frame­works. He emphasized that these reforms were vital for both the welfare of the local population and the stimulation of tourism.

According to the press release, the meeting commenced with a detailed briefing by the Chief Secretary, who outlined the issues faced by the GB government. Some of these issues were related to insufficient fund allocations and delays in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects, which lead to employee related and other liabili­ties. The Chief Secretary advocated for solar power projects designed to address the region’s growing energy requirements. He also proposed initiatives for the digitization of land records and the expan­sion of airports to enhance tourism potential.

These proposals aim to modernize GB’s infra­structure and capitalize on its natural beauty, fur­ther contributing to the region’s economic devel­opment. Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltis­tan, Engineer Amir Muqam; Minister for Finance-GB, Muhammad Ismail; Minister for Agriculture-GB, Mohammad Anwar; Ex CM GB Hafiz, Hafeez Ur Rehman; Chief Secretary GB; Member WAPDA and other officials from relevant Ministries.