Forest Town announces successful completion of plot balloting event

RAWALPINDI - Forest Town announced the successful completion of its highly anticipated plot balloting event that took place at the Golf Marquee, Rawalpindi Golf Club. This pivotal event signified a stride to establish a sustainable and tranquil community.

The occasion attracted a size­able audience, including promi­nent city dignitaries, real estate industry leaders, and eligible end-users who engaged in the initial balloting of the General Range at Forest Town.

During his address, Forest Town Chairman Malik Shahzaib Ishrat underscored the com­pany’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling its pledges. “Forest Town is dedicated to delivering residential plots to our esteemed clientele within the prescribed timelines. The remarkable re­sponse and trust exhibited by our customers have been truly heartening,” he remarked.

Co-Chairman, Malik Yaqoob conveyed appreciation stating, “We express gratitude to the Al­mighty Allah for empowering us to undertake a project that is afford­able to all segments of the society. We are resolute in our mission to establish an exclusive residential community in Pakistan.”

CEO, Raja M. Khaleel echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the accomplishments of the day. “The success of balloting event under­scores our commitment to realiz­ing the aspirations of our custom­ers. We extend our felicitations to our clients on securing their plot allocations and assure them of a remarkable living experience.”

Brig. Waqar Bangash, Director of Special Projects, elaborated on Forest Town’s overarching vision. “Forest Town epitomizes our vision for sustainable, en­vironmentally friendly, and for­ward-thinking living. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of craft­ing an innovative and environ­mentally conscious community.”

Chaudhry M. Saqib, Country Head of Sales, extended grati­tude to the attendees for their active involvement. He thanked the real estate agents for their wholehearted backing, which has been instrumental in the success of Forest Town. “We look forward to nurturing this endur­ing partnership that we hold in high regard,” he concluded.