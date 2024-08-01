Forest Town announces successful completion of plot balloting event

RAWALPINDI - Forest Town announced the successful completion of its highly anticipated plot balloting event that took place at the Golf Marquee, Rawalpindi Golf Club. This pivotal event signified a stride to establish a sustainable and tranquil community.
The occasion attracted a sizeable audience, including prominent city dignitaries, real estate industry leaders, and eligible end-users who engaged in the initial balloting of the General Range at Forest Town.
During his address, Forest Town Chairman Malik Shahzaib Ishrat underscored the company’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling its pledges. “Forest Town is dedicated to delivering residential plots to our esteemed clientele within the prescribed timelines. The remarkable response and trust exhibited by our customers have been truly heartening,” he remarked.
Co-Chairman, Malik Yaqoob conveyed appreciation stating, “We express gratitude to the Almighty Allah for empowering us to undertake a project that is affordable to all segments of the society. We are resolute in our mission to establish an exclusive residential community in Pakistan.”
CEO, Raja M. Khaleel echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the accomplishments of the day. “The success of balloting event underscores our commitment to realizing the aspirations of our customers. We extend our felicitations to our clients on securing their plot allocations and assure them of a remarkable living experience.”
Brig. Waqar Bangash, Director of Special Projects, elaborated on Forest Town’s overarching vision. “Forest Town epitomizes our vision for sustainable, environmentally friendly, and forward-thinking living. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of crafting an innovative and environmentally conscious community.”
Chaudhry M. Saqib, Country Head of Sales, extended gratitude to the attendees for their active involvement. He thanked the real estate agents for their wholehearted backing, which has been instrumental in the success of Forest Town. “We look forward to nurturing this enduring partnership that we hold in high regard,” he concluded.