French star Marchand eyes more Olympic gold after triathlon thriller

PARIS - French star Leon Marchand is targeting more gold in the Olympic swimming pool on Wednesday as the off-on saga swirling around triathlon end­ed with the event finally going ahead on an action-packed day five of the Games.

Marchand, who is rapidly emerging as one of the faces of the Olympics after a dazzling victory in the 400m medley on Sunday, aims to add to his tally in the 200m butterfly and breaststroke finals at La De­fense Arena. The 22-year-old’s quest for more gold promises to be one of the highlights of Wednesday’s swimming finals, which will see US great Ka­tie Ledecky, a seven-time gold medallist, aiming to defend her 1500m freestyle crown.

Chinese world record-holder Pan Zhanle is favourite in the men’s 100m freestyle final, while Australia’s 200m freestyle champion Mollie O’Callaghan will be expected to triumph in the women’s 100m free as the battle for swimming medals reaches the halfway stage.

Marchand will be aiming to add to a French gold medal tal­ly which improved to six after Cassandre Beaugrand’s superb victory in the women’s triath­lon earlier Wednesday.Hazard­ous pollution levels in the River Seine in recent days had threat­ened to cause chaos to the tri­athlon competition and embar­rassment to Paris Games chiefs.

Organisers were forced to cancel training this week in the river and postponed the men’s race on Tuesday after the Seine was found to be too dirty for athletes following rainstorms last week.But despite heavy rain overnight -- which can cause pollution levels to spike -- the women´s field dived into the Seine at the historic Alexandre III bridge in the heart of the City of Light before a cycling stage and then a running stage, as big crowds lined the route.

Beaugrand, 27, emerged from the leading pack on the final lap of the running stage before crossing the line and sinking to her knees in elation.She said she had “never doubted” that the swimming would go ahead, de­spite the threat of cancellation, which would have turned the race into a duathlon of only cy­cling and running.”It would have been shameful for our sport... it would have been a disgrace,” she told reporters after victory.

In the delayed men’s triathlon, Britain’s Alex Yee surged past New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde in the final stretch in a dramatic finish to improve on his silver from the Tokyo Games. In other action on day five, China’s table tennis world number one Wang Chuqin suffered a shock defeat, a day after having his bat broken.

Wang won mixed doubles gold on Tuesday but his elation turned to anger after a photog­rapher accidentally snapped his bat while jostling to take a pic­ture.Less than 24 hours later, Wang went out in the singles after a 4-2 defeat to Truls More­gard of Sweden.

China meanwhile ramped up their bid for a clean sweep in diving, prevailing in the wom­en’s synchronised 10m platform ahead of North Korea and Brit­ain. China have won all three golds in the sport in Paris so far.In men’s basketball, LeBron James and his USA teammates have their sights set on the last eight as they face Olympic new­comers South Sudan.

Kevin Durant’s return from injury inspired the Americans to a rout of Nikola Jokic’s Ser­bia in their opening game, an ideal start for the reigning champions who are eyeing a fifth straight Olympic crown. In gymnastics, Japanese gym­nast Daiki Hashimoto bids for repeat gold in the men’s all-around final, where he is ex­pected to face a ferocious fight from China’s Zhang Boheng.

Meanwhile on the famous red clay of Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz re­mained on course for a block­buster tennis showdown after advancing to the quarter-finals. Djokovic, seeking a first Olympic gold to add to his record-break­ing collection of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, defeated Germa­ny’s Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-3, while Spain’s Alcaraz swatted aside Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-2.In women’s football, title-holders Canada must beat Colombia if they are to advance to the quar­ter-finals following a six-point deduction over a spying scandal.