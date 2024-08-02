Governor urges students to connect internationally for art

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi announced plans to encourage students to build strong relationships with international counterparts in countries like China, USA, and Sweden to advance their art.

The Governor made this announcement during a meeting with a delegation from the Department of Art and Design at the University of Peshawar at the Governor House. The delegation, including Dr. Naeem Qazi, Dean of the Faculty of Art and Humanities, Chairperson Imrana Sami, faculty members, and students, briefed the Governor on their needs, including essential equipment, a separate building for the department, and support for establishing an Arts Council in the province.

The delegation highlighted their students’ remarkable talent and participation in various exhibitions, representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through their art. They also informed the Governor about the introduction of M.Phil and Ph.D. classes in the Department of Art and Design for the first time.

In response, Governor Kundi requested a comprehensive proposal for the establishment of the Arts Council to be submitted for review. He encouraged students to build international connections to further their art and work.

The Governor commended the students and faculty for their impressive artworks and offered full support to the department. He also invited students and faculty to organize an art exhibition at the Governor House in collaboration with the Women Chamber, assuring them of the Governor House’s continued support.

GOVERNOR LAUNCHES PLANTATION DRIVE

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi inaugurated a plantation drive at Governor House by planting a sapling to promote environmental sustainability.

A delegation from Dawat-e-Islami, led by Muhammad Ahtisham, Gulab Raza Atari, and former federal minister Sajid Hussain Turi, informed the Governor about their successful planting of over three million plants across the country.

The event marked the start of a comprehensive effort to increase the region’s green cover and address climate change. By planting a sapling, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted the importance of individual contributions to environmental conservation and set an example for others.

Governor Kundi emphasized the crucial role of trees in maintaining ecological balance, improving air quality, reducing urban heat, and providing wildlife habitat. He noted that a strong plantation drive would foster a sense of communal responsibility towards preserving nature.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to tackle environmental challenges and build a sustainable future. Governor Kundi outlined plans for the ongoing maintenance and care of the newly planted saplings, stressing the importance of regular monitoring to ensure their healthy growth and contribute to a cleaner, greener environment.