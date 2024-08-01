Govt expels British-American journalist for breach of visa terms

ISLAMABAD - The Government of Pakistan has expelled senior British-American journalist Charles Glass for al­legedly violating the conditions of his visa. Au­thentic sources informed this scribe that Charles Glass was in Pakistan on visitor visa, which did not permit journalistic work in Islamabad. Charles Glass had been under surveillance by authorities concerned about his visa violations and his pur­suit of a specific agenda.

He was reportedly found outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi recently, where he spoke about the political situation concerning the PTI founder and chairman. Senior officials from the Information Ministry confirmed this development, stating that Glass’s whereabouts are currently unknown. How­ever, other officials confirmed that he has been de­ported from Pakistan. Sources from the Informa­tion Ministry revealed that Glass did not disclose in his visa application, submitted in London, that he intended to undertake journalism work in Paki­stan. Upon his arrival, he also failed to inform the External Publicity Wing about his work intentions.