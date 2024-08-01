Govt initiates process for Disco privatization, Tarar announces subsidies and reforms

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has announced the commencement of the privatization process for Distribution Companies (Discos), following an amendment to the State Owned Enterprises Act.

At a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, Tarar, alongside MQM leader Mustafa Kamal, highlighted that the decision to privatize was driven by longstanding issues of inefficiency and corruption within the Discos. The aim is to bring in skilled professionals from the private sector to manage these entities effectively.

Tarar also revealed that the Prime Minister has introduced a Rs50 billion subsidy for consumers using up to 200 units of electricity, aiming to keep bills manageable during the summer. Additionally, the deadline for electricity bill payments has been extended by 10 days. The government is also implementing measures to curb overbilling and power theft.

Mustafa Kamal affirmed that his party remains focused on constructive contributions rather than point-scoring. He noted that during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the MQM was updated on ongoing efforts to alleviate issues related to electricity billing.