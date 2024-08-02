Govt proscribes Majeed Brigade, Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has proscribed two outfits – Majeed Brigade and Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, declaring them terrorist organizations and taking the total tally of banned groups in Pakistan to 81.

The Ministry of Interior has issued the proscription notification of both the groups, banning their all activities, under Section 11-B and Schedule-1 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has also updated its list of proscribed organizations.

Section 11-B of ATA says that “the Federal Government may, by order published in the official Gazette, list an organization as a proscribed organization in the First Schedule” if there are reasonable grounds to believe that it is acting, on behalf of or at the direction of, any individual or organization proscribed under the Act.

The federal government has so far banned three militant groups during this year, as last time Zainbiyoun Brigade was proscribed on March 29, 2024.

According to the official sources in the interior ministry, both the outfits were involved in terrorist activities. It is believed that Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group operates from Afghanistan and has close liaison with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The militants affiliated with the Bahadur Group have been linked to several high profile attacks on security forces. The group faces blame of this year’s March 16 suicide attack on a Pakistani military post in North Waziristan, which claimed the lives of seven soldiers.

Majeed Brigade is based in Balochistan and has carried out many terrorist attacks in the province.

Meanwhile, the government has labelled the banned TTP as ‘Fitna al Khawarij.’

“Keeping in view the involvement of so called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in activities which are detrimental to Islamic faith and which actually are in contradiction to the true teachings and essence of Islam, it has been decided that, henceforth, so called TTP will be referred to as “Fitna al Khawarij,” said a circular issued by the interior ministry.

The notification further said all the honorific religious titles such as ‘Mufti’ and ‘Hafiz’ being used by the people associated with the terrorist organization shall not be used, instead, their names shall be prefixed with the title “Khaarji” in all official correspondence and documents.

“The change aims to reflect the organization’s true nature and ideology,” it added.

The circular directed all government entities and departments under the administrative control of federal and provincial governments to start the practice immediately.