Govt starts study to determine some power plants early retirement

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has launched a study to determine the early retirement of some power plants, and whether commissioning dates of some IPPs can be delayed to reduce burden of capacity payments on electricity consumers.

The government is also pondering and if the country requires additional power generation capacity as demand continues to decline with each passing month, while the capacity payments have surpassed over Rs 2 trillion.

The matter was discussed in a public hearing conducted by the National Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), on a petition of Central Power Purchasing Agency Petition seeking permission to charge an additional Rs2.63/unit from power consumers in their August bills on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for June 2024.

Nepra Chairman Waseem Mukhtar presided over the proceedings and was attended by authority members Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan, Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Mathar Niaz Rana and Amina Ahmed.

Waseem Mukhtar said that a study on further electricity production has been initiated, and emphasized the need for a logical approach to adding more electricity to the national grid.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) said that electricity consumption in June was 10 per cent lower than the reference period consumption, while two per cent less than last year.

The NEPRA Chairman expressed that the industry has initiated large-scale solar installations, with some systems reaching up to two megawatts. He highlighted that industries are now generating electricity from solar systems instead of gas.

Member NEPRA Sindh Rafiq Sheikh pointed out a contradiction in solarization policies between the federal and Punjab governments. He mentioned that two provinces are now offering solar options while the need for additional capacity is under consideration.

Waseem Mukhtar said that commercial operating dates for some plants may be postponed. A study is underway to determine which generation plants can be retired early.

NEPRA member Amna Ahmed it is important to review whether past agreements were appropriate. “If a mistake was made, it should be discussed now,” she said.

Amna Ahmed said that public trust in institutions has diminished.

Rafiq Sheikh said that extending IPP agreements is not important, and stressed the significance of the conditions under which the agreements were made.

The CPPA-G noted a significant increase in electricity production from imported LNG during this June.

LNG supply was disrupted from June 13 to 18, due to rough sea conditions, which prevented the timely arrival of LNG cargo. Due to the unavailability of LNG, electricity was generated using furnace oil, it said.

The authority also tasked the CPPA with conducting a study on solar energy usage and submitting a report to NEPRA. CPPA officials noted that the use of solar energy is increasing between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Chairman mentioned that cross-subsidies for the industrial sector have been reduced in the current fiscal year.

Rafiq Sheikh clarified that NEPRA members do not receive free electricity. Last year, adjustments were made for overbilling by distribution companies (DISCOs), and this year’s overbilling will also be refunded to consumers, he added. NEPRA has reserved the judgment and will be announced later.