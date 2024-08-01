Gulf Grievances

Pakistan’s reliance on foreign remittances as a major source of rev­enue is not a situation that inspires confidence in the overall econ­omy; rather, it highlights the failure of economic policy-making. If the economy were robust and revenue collection efficient, remittances would only be a supplementary, albeit important, source.

Compounding this issue is the fact that Pakistan’s foreign workforce is predominantly located in the Gulf, a region with which we share stra­tegic and cultural ties. Strengthening, encouraging, and sustaining this workforce takes on both a diplomatic and economic significance.

In light of these circumstances, one would expect Pakistan to invest in its millions-strong Gulf diaspora. However, recent statements by Dr Ar­shad Mahmood, Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Hu­man Resource Development, before the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis, make for grim reading.

According to Dr Mahmood, Pakistani workers are falling out of favour with Gulf authorities due to their lack of modern technical skills, disregard for cultural norms towards tourists, and involvement in criminal activities. As a result, these countries are beginning to prefer Bangladeshi or Indian workers, who present fewer challenges when integrating into Gulf society. While the root of this problem lies in the structural weaknesses of Paki­stan’s education sector, especially in remote regions from which most mi­grant workers originate, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development must also shoulder responsibility.As the ministry’s name suggests, it is their duty to address these issues before they arise. Even if they cannot overhaul the education sector—something no one ex­pects of them—they can certainly provide vocational, language, and eti­quette training to both current and prospective workers. The Ministry of Human Resource Development exists to tackle precisely these challenges.

Therefore, instead of throwing up their hands in helplessness, the min­istry should work towards fulfilling its mandate and maintaining this vi­tal connection with the Gulf.