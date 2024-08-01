Heavy monsoon rains most likely across country from Aug 1 to 6: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday advised the authorities concerned to remain on alert in wake of torrential monsoon rains forecast in the country from August 01 to 06 with occasional gaps that may cause flash and ur­ban flooding in the vulnerable areas.

According to an advisory issued by the PMD, strong monsoon currents penetrating from Arabi­an Sea and Bay of Bengal in upper parts will ap­proach central and southern parts from August 02.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Di­rector General Mahr Sahibzad Khan Wednesday predicted that the country will experience contin­ued rainfall until 4 to 5 August, with a focus on the Chenab river, which is expected to face an alarming situation. Talking to PTV news, he said the Chenab river will be under significant pressure due to the heavy downpour, posing a risk of flooding in nearby areas, adding, while other rivers are also expected to swell, the Chenab river is of particular concern.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy with isolated very heavyfalls are expected in Islam­abad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chak­wal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisala­bad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara,

Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from August 01-06 with occasional gaps. Rainwind/thundershower with heavyfalls is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khan­pur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from August 02-06 with occasional gaps. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thun­dershower with scattered heavy with isolated very heavyfalls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Ab­bottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Wa­ziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from August 01(evening/night) to August 06 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls is expected in Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch, Kalat,

Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saiful­lah, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Mastung, Sibbi, Shirani, Kohlu, Bolan, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Makran coast from August 02nd (evening/night) to August 06 with occasional gaps. In Sindh, rain-wind/thundershower (scattered heavy with iso­lated very heavyfalls) is expected in Mithi, Sang­har, Mitayari, Nausheroferoz, Jamshoro, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Chhor, Padidan, Sajawal, Karachi,

Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu from August 02 (night) to Au­gust 06 with occasional gaps.