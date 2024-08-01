Heavy rainfall in Lahore breaks 44-year record

On Thursday, torrential rains drenched Lahore, with the city receiving 350 millimeters of rainfall in three hours, breaking a 44-year-old record.

The heavy rains caused rainwater to flood homes in the Tajpura area, submerge roads, and disrupt morning commutes. Multiple areas experienced electricity outages.

The downpour was not limited to Lahore; Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Kasur, Jehlum, and several other cities across the country also experienced rainfall, leading to submerged low-lying areas.

Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department, described the rains in Lahore as "torrential." He noted that while heavy rains were reported across Lahore, Sindh experienced even more rainfall than Punjab. "This was expected," he said.

He added that while the intensity of the rain was expected to decrease, intermittent rainfall would continue until the evening due to a substantial cloud mass. He also forecasted rain in various parts of the country from August 1-6.

The heavy downpours in Lahore caused significant disruption, with water entering the emergency departments of Services Hospital and Mayo Hospital, causing distress to patients.

According to a spokesperson from the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), intermittent rain continued at most places on the national highways.

In Karachi, the chief meteorologist reported light to moderate rain, with a maximum of 11-12mm in some areas, while other areas saw no downpour.

Sarfaraz predicted that the rain would halt by tomorrow, but another spell was expected from August 3-6. "We expect heavy rains across the country for the next 10 days," he added.

In Karachi, areas such as Sadar, II Chundrigar, Tariq Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sharea Faisal, Airport Road, Malir Halt, and Malir Cantt have been receiving intermittent rain.