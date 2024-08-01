Heavy rains claim 27 lives across KP and Punjab, widespread damage reported

Heavy rains have led to the deaths of at least 27 people and injured 17 others across various regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab over the past three days.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 24 fatalities were reported alongside numerous injuries from rain-related incidents. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) revealed that 73 houses were completely destroyed and 71 sustained partial damage in the divisions of Kohat, Peshawar, DI Khan, Hazara, and Malakand. Flash floods and house collapses were also observed in Hangu, Haripur, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Charsadda, Mohmand, Bajaur, and Abbottabad, with landslides further impacting Abbottabad.

Relief efforts are ongoing, coordinated by the PDMA, district administrations, and rescue teams. Residents are encouraged to report any natural disasters by calling helpline 1700.

In Punjab, particularly in Lahore, the rainfall resulted in three deaths and seven injuries. A house roof collapse near Baba Bulleh Shah Interchange in Gajjumata caused one death and injured five others. Additionally, two citizens lost their lives due to electric shocks in separate incidents.