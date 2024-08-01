India landslide toll hits 150 as rain hampers rescue work

WAYANAD - Relentless downpours and howling winds ham­pered Wednesday’s search for survivors of land­slides that struck Indian tea plantations and killed at least 150 people, most believed to be labourers and their families. Days of torrential monsoon rains have battered the southern coastal state of Kerala, with blocked roads into the Wayanad district disaster area complicating relief efforts. With the only bridge connecting the worst-hit villages of Chooralmala and Mundakkai washed away, rescue teams were forced to cart bodies on stretchers out of the disaster zone using a makeshift zipline erected over raging flood waters. Several who managed to flee the initial impact of the landslides found themselves caught in a nearby river that had burst its banks, volunteer rescuer Arun Dev told AFP at a hospital treating sur­vivors. “Those who escaped were swept away along with houses, temples and schools,” he said.