JI’s sit-in enters 6th day as govt seeks more time to meet protesters’ demands

RAWALPINDI - As the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) sit-in against inflation including a massive hike in power tariffs entered the sixth day, the party’s Vice Emir Liaqat Ba­loch said Wednesday that the feder­al government’s technical committee seeks more time to make progress on the protesters’ demands. “The gov­ernment’s technical team agreed with our demands,” Baloch said while speaking to journalists after holding the second round of talks with the government’s negotiation committee members at Rawalpindi’s commis­sioner’s office on early Wednesday.

The head of the JI’s negotiation team warned that his party would stop negotiations with the govern­ment if it showed a non-serious at­titude towards the party’s demands including reviewing contracts with the independent power producers (IPPs) blamed for bloated power bills. “We are told that [Federal In­formation Minister] Attaullah Tarar is busy in a meeting with the prime minister, therefore, he did not ap­pear here today,” he added. He fur­ther said that the JI was staging the sit-in to resolve the nation’s basic is­sues. He added that his party accept­ed the government’s invitation for dialogue for which the JI emir said that talks and sit-in would continue side-by-side until the fulfilment of the demands. Elaborating further on the core national issues, Baloch said that the country was going through a political crisis and facing the menace of terrorism but the “people don’t care about these things”.

He demanded the federal govern­ment to provide relief to the mass­es via petroleum products and ag­riculture. JI leaders announced that the party would hold a sit-in in front of Sindh Governor House in the first phase which will be followed by sub­sequent protests in Lahore and Mul­tan as well on Wednesday.

However, the sit-ins were post­poned after Hamas political chief Is­mail Haniyeh’s assassination in Teh­ran, Iran, as the party decided to offer his funeral prayers in absentia.

The politico-religious party has put forward 10 conditions, including renegotiation of agreements with IPPs, for ending its protest sit-in.

The first round of talks was held on Sunday in which a three-member del­egation including Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting At­taullah Tarar, Amir Muqam, and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry met the JI negotia­tion committee. Following the meet­ing, Tarar announced that the govern­ment formed a technical committee to review the JI’s demands.