Thursday, August 01, 2024
JI to launch sit-ins in provincial capitals over electricity rates and IPP contracts

JI to launch sit-ins in provincial capitals over electricity rates and IPP contracts
Web Desk
9:50 PM | August 01, 2024
National

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced plans to stage sit-ins in all four provincial capitals to protest against high electricity rates and the revision of contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The decision was made during a meeting led by JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, which included participation from party leadership and provincial leaders.

Jamaat-e-Islami has finalized all preparations for the sit-ins, with the first demonstration scheduled to take place in Karachi starting Friday. Subsequent sit-ins will be held in Peshawar, Lahore, and Quetta.

Sources indicated that the protest will eventually extend to the divisional level. JI Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif confirmed the details of Plan C, emphasizing that all arrangements for the sit-ins are in place.

